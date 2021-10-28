Cuba will Administer a Booster to all Citizens Immunized against COVID-19





Havana, Oct 27 (ACN) Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal announced the administration, starting next month, of a booster to all citizens already immunized against COVID-19.



Addressing the 7th Session of the Cuban Parliament on Wednesday, Minister Portal said that an intense vaccination campaign over the past five months has administered 25 million 330 thousand 666 doses of locally developed vaccines.



The Cuban government official also referred to the child vaccination campaign started September 3rd, which made Cuba the only country that has massively vaccinated its smallest children, from two years and older.



Since early 2021 Cuba witnessed a sustained growth in COVID-19 cases which reached hits peak in August with nine thousand 907 infections in just one day. But September 20 marked the free-fall trend of active cases.



As part of the tense fight against the virus, the local biotech companies were able to produce 27 products out of which three are COVID-19 vaccines, two candidate vaccines still under clinical trials, medical equipment and other important resources.