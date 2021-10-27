Díaz-Canel hails Cuba's results in COVID-19 control





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 27 (ACN) The number of COVID-19 cases in Cuba keeps steadily dropping, a fact revealing of the measures that we have implemented, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel stressed today on Twitter.



The head of state also noted that we should be proud that more than one million children have already received two doses of the Cuban vaccine Soberana 02.



The COVID-19 infection rate and death toll have been gradually declining in Cuba in the last few weeks: whereas 265,121 confirmed cases were reported in August (the most complex month since the beginning of the pandemic), only 66,370 people have tested positive so far in October.



According to experts, this reduction is related to the progress of the vaccination process in Cuba, where 7,070,412 people have already completed the scheme.



Since March 2020, when the first cases of the infectious disease were reported, 935,732 convalescents have been reported in the country, for a 98% recovery rate.