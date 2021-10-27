All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban drug Heberferon induces early negativization of SARS-CoV-2, study confirms



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 27 (ACN) The Clinical Study Esperanza (Hope) found that Herberferon, developed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), induces negativization of SARS-CoV-2 within four days of treatment in more than 70% of the patients.

According to the institution, the study also showed that 50% of the patients tested negative to the virus two days after administration.

CIGB also reported that once the antiviral and immunomodulatory properties of Herberferon were established, it was approved for first-choice treatment of the National Action Protocol against COVID-19 designed by the Ministry of Public Health.

The inclusion of this drug in the model to treat the infectious disease allowed earlier medical discharge, namely from 14 to 9 days, and currently to 7 days.

HeberFERON was registered in 2016 for the treatment of basal cell skin cancer, especially in advanced patients and those at high risk of recurrence, using a mixture of alpha and gamma interferons in a single vial.

