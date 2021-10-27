Cuba has administered over 25.3 million anti-COVID-19 doses





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 26 (ACN) The Cuban ministry of public health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today that 25, 357,844 doses of the national vaccines against COVID-19 (Abdala, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus) have already been administered in the country.



As of the closing of October 24, a total of 9,805,148 people had received at least one dose, including those vaccinated with Soberana Plus as a single dose.



Of this figure, 8, 808,197 people received a second dose, and 6,744,499 people received a third dose.



According to the MINSAP, 7,030,356 Cubans completed the vaccination program, which represents 62.8 % of the country's population.