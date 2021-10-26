All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
26
October Tuesday

Italians Ships Medical Aid to Cuba



Havana, Oct 25 (ACN) The Italy-Cuba Friendship Association coordinated a new medical donation to Cuba, which departed Milan city on Monday onboard a flight of the Neos airline company.

According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the donation has been valued at 90 thousand Euros and is part of a bilateral support project.

The donation includes facemasks, gowns, hand sanitizers, sterile gloves, and other items for Cuban hospitals particularly in eastern Cuba. The Italian association announced the shipment of another two donations next month

