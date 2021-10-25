Cuba graduates new health personnel at Faculty of Medical Sciences in central province





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Oct 25 (ACN) Some 158 young people who completed their studies at the Jose Assef Yara Faculty of Medical Sciences in Ciego de Avila received their graduation degrees today, although since July most of them have been supporting the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, many of them even in the red zone.



Graduates in Stomatology, Nursing and Health Technologies (Clinical Bioanalysis, Health Information System, and Hygiene and Epidemiology) joined the 331 doctors, among them 28 from friendly countries, who proudly studied at this institution, to officially join the health army that fights for life.



The Plaza Mayor General Maximo Gomez, in the capital city, was the scene of this graduation, the 41st of the university, dedicated, this time, to the Heroes of Health and the Youth for Life.



In his speech, Ruben Carlos Mayo Marquez, dean of the faculty, highlighted the exemplary behavior of the graduates in the confrontation with the COVID-19 in the last 20 months, because they have known, with humanism and altruism, to grow in that difficult scenario, which since late 2019 has been devastating humanity.



For her part, Liset Alvarez Paura, who graduated with a Gold Degree in Stomatology, told the Cuban News Agency that the last two years of study required a lot of sacrifice because of the pandemic, but it was worth it, because they were present in every task assigned to contribute to the control of the disease.



During the ceremony, besides the awarding of the Gold Degrees of all the courses, the most integral in the Teaching and Research areas and the members of the Mario Muñoz Monroy Vanguard Movement were also recognized.