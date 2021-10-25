



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 25 (ACN) The 62.7 % of the Cuban population has already completed the anti-COVID-19 vaccination scheme with the immunogens developed in the country Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.



According to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), the number of people who have completed the vaccination program in Cuba is 7,013,247.



In the daily TV report on the epidemiological situation of the country, the head of the Department of Primary Health Care of MINSAP, Dr. Maria Elena Soto Entenza, noted that the vaccination of those allergic to Tiomersal and convalescent adults of the COVID-19 is being carried out satisfactorily.



Regarding the process in the latter population group, the directive pointed out that as from this week, those who suffered the disease and tested negative between July 25 and August 1 will begin to be immunized.



Those infected after this date, she added, will begin to be vaccinated two months after their convalescence.



Concerning immunization in the pediatric population, Soto Entenza specified that it is conducted in a favorable way in two groups: from 11 to 18 years old, and from two to 10.



The specialist explained that for the vaccination in children and adolescents convalescent to the disease, a clinical trial is currently being developed, and once approved by the regulatory authority, the process can begin with Soberana Plus.



As of October 23, 9,802,963 people in Cuba have received at least one dose of Cuban anti-COVID-19 drugs, and this figure represents 100 % of the country's vaccine-eligible population.



MINSAP stated that 8,800,116 people have received a second dose and 6,727,587 people have received a third one.



In total, 25, 330,666 have been administered as part of the strategy for the development of Cuban vaccines against COVID-19.