Starting today, Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccines to be applied to pediatric population in Nicaragua





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 25 (ACN) Nicaragua begins today the anti-COVID-19 vaccination of its pediatric population, with the Cuban vaccines Abdala and Soberana 02.



After the arrival in the Central American country, on October 20, of more than one million doses of these immunogens, children and adolescents between two and 17 years of age are included in the vaccination campaign, Prensa Latina reported.



Nicaraguan minister of health, Martha Reyes, expressed that the reception of the vaccines was a dream come true, as it would make it possible to immunize such a vulnerable age group.



Earlier this month, Health Regulation Authority of the Nicaraguan ministry of health had granted the emergency use certification to the Cuban vaccines.



Abdala, the first anti-COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by a laboratory in a Latin American and Caribbean country, is 92 % effective against symptomatic disease and 100 % effective in preventing severe systemic disease and death in vaccinees.



On the other hand, the combination of Soberana 02 vaccine plus a booster dose of Soberana Plus showed 91.2 % efficacy in the prevention of symptomatic disease.