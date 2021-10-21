COVID-19 cases decrease in western Cuba





ARTEMISA, Cuba, Oct 20 (ACN) The number of COVID-19 cases in the province of Artemisa dropped in the first half of October, compared to the previous month, a fact revealing of the importance of compliance with the health protocols to avoid the resurgence of the disease.



Yanelis Amador Borrego, general director of public health in the province, met Tuesday with local leaders and officials to discuss the latest figures and the measures in place to control COVID-19 transmission in a region where 42 people have died, most of whom had pre-existing conditions or were advanced in years.



So far this year, the province has registered 40,238 cases (284 of them imported), many more than the 723 infections reported in 2020. Hence the need to keep taking care of ourselves and not to believe that the pandemic is already under control, she remarked.



Dr. Amador Borrego also pointed out that the fight against COVID-19 reduced the province's capacity to fight arbovirosis, but it is time to resume this struggle now that dengue is proliferating across the region, where the Aedes Aegyti mosquito is being detected more frequently as a result of broken water pipes, increasing grassing and neglected accumulation of water in containers, tires and other items left outdoors.