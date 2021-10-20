Cuba moves towards control of COVID 19, expert says





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 19 (ACN) In Cuba, 98.3 % of the patients positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, have completely recovered, according to a press conference held today by the ministry of public health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym).



"We are advancing towards a control of the disease", affirmed the national director of epidemiology of MINSAP, Francisco Duran, although he insisted on the need to continue complying with the sanitary measures and protocols to avoid pandemic outbreaks in the country.



According to the expert, the country also reported the lowest number of autochthonous cases in the last three months, reporting 1,745 cases in this indicator.



Duran lamented the death of 22 people on Monday and reiterated that the main comorbidities continue being high blood pressure, diabetes mellitus, ischemic heart disease, and chronic renal and cardiac insufficiency.



The incidence rate of confirmed cases in the last 15 days continues decreasing in the country, he remarked.



Of the 7,684 active cases, 97% (461) show a stable clinical evolution, while 80 patients are in critical condition and 143 in serious, the specialist concluded.