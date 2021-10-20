Over 86 % of Cuban population has at least one dose of anti-COVID 19 vaccine





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 19 (ACN) Lena Lopez Ambron, head of the Immunization program of the ministry of public health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) at a press conference in Havana reported that 86.9% of the Cuban population has already received the first dose of some immunogen.

The expert also explained that a total of 37,721 pregnant women have been vaccinated and 54,974 nursing mothers have completed the vaccination program.



She referred that Cuba is the first country to vaccinate the two to 18 year-old population and as of today 93% of the pediatric population has already had a first dose.



According to the specialist, November 1st will be the first day of the flu vaccination for vulnerable groups and the same month health workers will receive a reinforcement dose to increase their protection against COVID-19.



In her presentation, Lopez Ambron emphasized that among the Minsap's plans, it is expected that the anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidates Soberana 01 and Mambisa will conclude their studies and can be turned into vaccines.