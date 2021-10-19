Cuba reported 1,768 new cases of COVID 19, 2,323 discharges and 22 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 19 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 22,152 samples for surveillance during the day, resulting in 1,768 positive. The country accumulates 10, 222,153 samples taken and 938,577 positive.



At the end of October 18, 22,693 patients were admitted, 13,295 suspected, 1,714 under surveillance and 7,684 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 1,743 were contacts of confirmed cases; 23 with a source of infection abroad and 2 with no source of infection determined. A total of 2,323 patients were discharged, 922,735 patients recovered (98.3%) and 22 people died. There were 223 confirmed patients in ICUs, of whom 80 were critical and 143 severe.



Among the 1,768 positive cases, 10.2% (181) were asymptomatic, and a total of 129,669 cases were diagnosed, representing 13.8% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (385), 20 to 39 (382), 40 to 59 (543) and over 60 (458).