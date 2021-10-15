Latin America and Caribbean Must Step up COVID-19 Immunization





Havana, Oct 14 (ACN) The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean—ECLAC—and the Pan-American Health Organization—PAHO—called on Latin American and Caribbean governments to step up COVID-19 vaccination, transform health systems, increase public investment and consolidate the well-being of the people, among other measures to control the sanitary crisis in the short term.



In a report entitled “The prolongation of the health crisis and its impact on health, the economy and social development,” ECLAC and PAHO called to a recovery marked by equality and environmental sustainability in tune with the Sustainable Development Goals. https://iris.paho.org/bitstream/handle/10665.2/54991/eclacpahoreport2021_eng.pdf?sequence=2&isAllowed=y



The pandemic has revealed the need to build a public health agenda with an integral perspective for Latin America and the Caribbean, which recognizes the inter-dependence between sanitary, social, economic and environmental dimensions, the reports stresses.



As an average, 39 percent of the population in the region has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while countries like Chile and Uruguay have vaccinated 70 percent of their populations, 25 out of all 49 regional nations and territories have not yet surpassed 40 percent of their citizens fully vaccinated.



The regional organizations also called to foster technological achievements in the field of health and sustainable development; step up digital transformation processes, keep up expansive tax policies and strengthen public investment to advance towards recovery.



