Over 58 Percent of Cubans Get Immunized against COVID-19





Havana, Oct 14 (ACN) a total of 58.1 percent of the Cuban population has already been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with the locally developed vaccines.



According to the Cuban Health Ministry, six million 500 thousand 743 citizens have received all three shots of the homegrown vaccines up to October 12.



Meanwhile, over 9.6 million have at least received one shot of the vaccines including convalescents and over 7.4 million have received two doses.



In all the country has already administered 23 million 397 thousand 552 doses of the locally developed Abdala, Sobrena 02 and Soberana Plus vaccines.