Let us not expect a sharp reduction in COVID-19 transmission, expert says





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 14 (ACN) National Director of Epidemiology Dr. Francisco Durán, García said today that a sudden drop of COVID-19 transmission levels should not be expected despite the progress in its control.



His clarification came in reference to the number of new cases—2,364, four of them imported—which, unlike the last few days, increased moderately with respect to the previous day.



Dr. García offered his condolences to the families and friends of the 38 people who died yesterday and reported that their main underlying issues were arterial hypertension, diabetes mellitus, ischemic heart disease, and obesity.

Cuba’s death toll since the onset of the epidemic amounts to 7,994, for a 0.86% lethality rate.



The Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) report indicates that 487 of the patients are 18 or younger, including 26 children under one year of age and 16 under six months.



Of the 11,591 patients admitted in hospitals, 292 are in intensive care units, in either critical (89) or serious (203) condition.



Regarding the vaccination process, MINSAP specified that up to October 12, 6,500,743 Cubans have finished the full vaccination schedule with the national immunogens Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala, and 23,397,552 doses have been administered.