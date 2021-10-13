Cuban Health Ministry Stresses Fall of COVID-19 Rate





Havana, Oct 12 (ACN) Cuba is witnessing a fall in the rate of COVID-19 cases with the best results in the territories where the current vaccination program first kicked off, said Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal.



During a press conference in Havana, Minister Portal said that a larger fall in the number of cases is expected to occur in November and this will allow the opening of the country’s borders given the fast pace of vaccination with some 90 percent of the population expected to be fully immunized by the end of next month.



As of November 15, the country will modify current protocols, though all airports will operate under protection measures, such as temperature check and social distancing, while local authorities will accept vaccination certificates.



Meanwhile, the minister noted that Cuba has been the only nation in the world which has vaccinated its children in a massive campaign and will also be the first to resume the school year with all children immunized against COVID-19.