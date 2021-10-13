Local Vaccine Production Allows Immunizing all Cubans in 2021





Havana, Oct 12 (ACN) The local production of COVID-19 vaccines allowed the country to count on all necessary doses by September to immunize all the people in 2021.



The statement was made by the president of BioCubaFarma Biotech conglomerate Eduardo Martinez during a press conference on Tuesday in which he underscored the results of the Cuban COVID-19 vaccination program.



If the local vaccine production had not taken place, the country would have had to use 300 million dollars to purchase those products, Martinez noted and added that at present all Cuban vaccine plants are producing at full capacity under established international standards and supplying vaccines to other nations of the world.



The executive announced the upcoming opening of other vaccine production plants in a biotech compound in the Mariel Special Development Zone, west of Havana, which will meet accords reached with Iran, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Vietnam, as well as other countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia.



Martinez also said that approval process of the Cuban vaccines by the World Health Organization is well underway with recent evidence-handover meetings proving the efficacy y and effectiveness of the Cuban products so other records will soon be submitted to the international organization.



However, he said that the commercialization and use of the Cuban vaccines in other nations do not necessarily needs the approval of the World Health Organization; such approval is needed to distribute the vaccines by international agencies.