Cuba reported 3,396 new cases of COVID 19, 4,016 discharges and 35 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba,Oct 8 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 40,431 samples for detecting COVID 19, resulting in 3,396 positive results. The country accumulates 9, 886,114 samples taken and 911,337 positive.



At the end of October 7, 46,793 patients were admitted, 24,582 suspected, 2,718 under surveillance and 19,493 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 3,384 were contacts of confirmed cases; 10 with source of infection abroad and 2 without source of infection determined. There were 4,016 discharges, 884,010 patients recovered (97%) and 35 people died. In ICUs, a total of 320 confirmed patients are being treated, 91 of them critical and 229 severe.



Among the 3,396 positive cases, 4.65% (158) were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 127,804, representing 14.0% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (638), 20 to 39 (855), 40 to 59 (1,105) and over 60 (798).