Cuba reports drop in the number of COVID-19 cases





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct. 6 (ACN) Cuba reported today the lowest number of COVID-19 cases since July 5 this year, by registering 3,596 new cases.



At a press conference it was reported that 24 of the new infected are imported and 3,572 are autochthonous, the lowest figure in the last 15 days. There were 4,985 medical discharges yesterday and, regrettably, 40 patients died.



According to Francisco Durán García, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, yesterday’s figures reveal a downward trend in the rate of confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants throughout the country, except in the province of Las Tunas.

Since March 2020, 904,108 Cubans have tested positive to the virus—9.2% of the infections—whereas 20,884 patients are still in hospital.