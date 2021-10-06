Cuba and Congo exchange on public health issues





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 5 (ACN) With the aim of continuing the integral development of medical cooperation between Cuba and the Congo, the Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal Miranda, and the head of Higher Education of that African nation, Edith Delphine Emmanuel Adouki, exchanged tthis Tuesday on the training of medical professionals and the Cuban vaccines against COVID-19.



Portal Miranda highlighted the effort of his nation to develop and produce its own three vaccines against the disease that causes SARS-CoV-2-Abdala, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus-, which could also serve as support to other countries in their immunization campaigns.

The country currently has 97 percent of its population with a dose of its own vaccines and already more than 50 percent of Cubans have the complete three-dose scheme.



Mrs Adouki praised Cuba's efforts to create its own anti-COVID-19 vaccines and stressed the possibility that in the future her country could benefit from these immunogens.



Regarding the professional training of Congolese students in Cuba, Portal Miranda assured that they have received an adequate academic preparation in the different institutions of medical sciences in which they study, spread throughout the national territory.



One of the real strengths of our health system, he said, is its network of medical universities, which make it possible to train the human resources we need for the national system and make it possible for countries that need it to train their professionals, with an education based on the quality of knowledge and humanistic vocation.



Collaboration in the field of health between Cuba and the Congo is reflected today in several programs, as is the case of the Integral Health Program, with 11 collaborators working in that Central African nation.