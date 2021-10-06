Despite advances, we cannot afford to neglect sanitary measures, says health Minister





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 5 (ACN) José Ángel Portal Miranda, Minister of Public Health, said that progress in the containment of the new coronavirus cannot become a justification for neglecting the hygienic-sanitary measures established in the island.



In a publication in Facebook, the minister pointed out that September could mean a favorable turning point in the current epidemiological situation in the country, with the confirmation of 48,108 positive cases of COVID-19 less than in August.



However, he specified that although the numbers show progress in the control of the transmission of the disease in most of the provinces, this does not constitute a reason to think that we have overcome the worst moment of the epidemic.



He recalled that the regression in the control of the infection, manifested in some territories, shows that when the designed actions are not complied with, the consequences are almost always unfortunate for the families.



The Minister pointed out that in spite of the progress made in reducing the number of people infected with SARS-CoV-2, Pinar del Río, Sancti Spiritus, Camagüey, Las Tunas, Artemisa, Mayabeque and Villa Clara had high incidence rates of the disease, which placed those territories among the highest in the country.



"The danger, as we have reiterated on numerous occasions, continues to be latent," warned the highest authority of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) and highlighted as a positive element that the downward trend of confirmed cases during the ninth month of the year has been maintained in the days that have elapsed in October.



According to the Minister, the progression in the control of COVID-19 is related to the fact that the vaccination campaign in the Caribbean nation began last month in pediatric ages, which is progressing satisfactorily, as well as the immunization of those allergic to thiomersal and those convalescing from the disease.



The Cuban health minister concluded that the gradual opening of the country and the return to the classrooms of the youngest is a new challenge for society, which requires the support and participation of everyone to gradually resume daily life.