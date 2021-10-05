Donations from Italian project arrive in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) Donations made by the Italian project "For a Hug", an initiative promoted by the National Association of Italy-Cuba Friendship, in collaboration with the record company Egrem, will arrive in Cuba Monday.



According to the Cuban foreign ministry's website Cubaminrex, this donation is the first of several shipments, obtained through purchases and deliveries made by hospitals and companies of the European nation.



Cubaminrex noted that the airline Neos, based in Somma Lombardo, and the Cuban embassy to Italy reiterated their willingness to deliver the solidarity cargo to the island.



"For a Hug" intends to reciprocate to the Cuban people part of the generous aid deployed last year by the medical brigades of the Henry Reeve contingent, whose professionals saved lives in the city of Crema.



The project is also intended to serve as a cultural bridge between Cuban creators and Italian musicians, who will participate in different shows starting in December, along with other renowned associations such as Timbalaye and ARCI.