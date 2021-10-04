Cuba has administered, so far, 21 million anti-COVID-19 doses





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 1 (ACN) Cuba has reached a total of 21, 004,660 doses administered with the Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.



The Ministry of Public Health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reports today that by the end of September 29, 9,331,789 people had received at least one dose of Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.



Of these, Minsap assures, 6, 598,983 people have already received the second dose and 5,073,888 people have received the third one.



In its daily report, the health authority reports that 5, 255,926 people have already been fully vaccinated, this represents 47 % of the Cuban population.



With the mass vaccination, 10, 811,402 doses have been administered to the population over 19 years of age in epidemiologically at-risk territories and risk groups in all provinces, as well as to the pediatric population between two and 18 years of age throughout the country.



As for the health intervention initiated last May, health workers, BioCubaFarma workers, students of Medical Sciences and other at-risk groups, in addition to the population of at-risk territories, have received a total of 9,591,383 doses; and 3,86,924 people are already fully vaccinated in this group.



Associated with the intervention study and clinical trials, 452,511 and 149,364 doses have been administered, respectively.