Immunizing the entire population remains Cuba's commitment.





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 30 (ACN) “We are still committed to vaccinating the entire Cuban population before the end of the year, a challenge taken on by the whole health and science system with responsibility and complete dedication,” said Cuban Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal Miranda.



“The effort and perseverance to protect the Cuban people from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic through immunization were already evident since the beginning of the various clinical trials conducted by highly prestigious scientific institutions such as the Finlay Vaccine Institute and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB),” he added.



Portal Miranda also praised the progress of the COVID-19 immunization process in the country, where 82.8% of the people had received at least the first dose until September 28, whereas 46.4 % of the total population has already completed its immunization schedule.



These figures include the convalescents who have received a single dose of Soberana Plus, of which more than 20,788,249 doses have been administered nationwide.



“Not only does Cuba rank first on the list of Latin American countries with the highest percentage of their population vaccinated with at least one dose, it is also the first nation to immunize children with its own vaccines,” he pointed out. “More than 1.6 million Cubans in the 2-to-18 age bracket have started their vaccination schedule in just 20 days.”



He added that the protection of convalescent children is also a priority and recalled that the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED) gave its go-ahead to the clinical trial with the Cuban vaccine Soberana Plus, a study that will include 530 children in the provinces of Havana and Cienfuegos.



The minister remarked that Cuba will soon have two vaccines for its pediatric population.