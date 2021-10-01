Cubans in Belgium Send Medical Donation to their Homeland

Havana, Sept 29 (ACN) Cubans in Belgium and friends of the Caribbean island in that country are now preparing a third shipment of medical items to support the local health sector’s fight against COVID-19.



The cargo includes dozens of thousands of syringes, facemasks, hospital beds and other medical items and equipment, according to the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Project coordinator Reinaldo Romero told ACN that they expect to send the shipment in November and that he has seen increasing interest and enthusiasm among the people involved in this effort.