All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
01
September Thursday

Cubans in Belgium Send Medical Donation to their Homeland

Havana, Sept 29 (ACN) Cubans in Belgium and friends of the Caribbean island in that country are now preparing a third shipment of medical items to support the local health sector’s fight against COVID-19.

The cargo includes dozens of thousands of syringes, facemasks, hospital beds and other medical items and equipment, according to the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.

Project coordinator Reinaldo Romero told ACN that they expect to send the shipment in November and that he has seen increasing interest and enthusiasm among the people involved in this effort.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News