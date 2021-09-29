All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
29
September Wednesday

Cuba is making history, President says



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 29 (ACN) “We are making history here,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez wrote today on Twitter in reference to the swift and effective COVID-19 vaccination process among Cuban children and adolescents.

According to the President, 1.6 million Cuban children and adolescents have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Soberana 02, 900,000 of them between the ages of 2 and 11.

Diaz-Canel emphasized that this whole process has been carried out nationwide in just 25 days, and no serious adverse events have been reported.

On a TV appearance, Dr. Vicente Vérez Becomo, director general of the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV), remarked that, while the world developed vaccines for adults, Cuba prepared one for children, because a conjugate vaccine is a children's vaccine.

“Such is the difference from the leading vaccines in the market, which were designed for adults, so starting with a pediatric-base vaccine made it possible to go faster, since there was certain evidence of safety,” he underscored.

“We have had quite remarkable results in children. All children who are 3 to 11 have received the second dose, and so have over 90% of teenagers. In comparison, with the same second dose, only 75% of adults respond. There is a difference,” said the IFV head. “As to the 3-to-11 age bracket, 90% reaches the 80% inhibition mark with the third dose, which is impressive.”

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News