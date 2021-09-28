Over 99 % of students in the final years of high school in Havana completed vaccination schemes

HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 28 (ACN) The 99.3 % of students in the final years of high school in the capital have already completed their immunization schedule with the Abdala vaccine and at this moment the process is being concluded with those who for different reasons had been delayed, with a view to resuming on October 4 the presential school course in those levels, Tribuna newspaper reported.



This was stated during the most recent ordinary meeting of the Temporary Working Group (GTT by its Spanish acronym) in Havana, by Nilda Roca Menendez, deputy provincial director of health, who said that 87.4 % of the population to be vaccinated in the city has already been covered with some of the immunogens.



She added that more than 90 % of the under 19 year-olds have been given at least one dose of the vaccine.



As for those allergic to Thiomersal, 67 % of the children and adolescents and 62 % of those over 19 years of age have already benefited from a first injection.



Reinaldo Garcia Zapata, Governor of Havana, directed the Provincial Health Directorate to intensify actions to speed up the vaccination and define all pending cases, with the objective of achieving total coverage of the capital's population in the shortest possible time.



The First Secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Luis Antonio Torres Iribar, recommended improving communication with families because there have been cases of confused parents who think that this stage is only for children who are already of school age.