First Shipment of Cuban COVID-19 Vaccine to Vietnam





Havana, Sept 24 (ACN) Cuba sent a first batch of its Abadala COVID-19 Vaccine to Vietnam as part of a bilateral deal for the Asian nation to purchase five million doses of the locally developed vaccine.



The announcement was made by the Cuban Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Center which recently signed the accord in Havana with Vietnam’s Center for Research, Vaccine and medical-Biological Means Production POLYVAC, in the context of a state visit paid to Cuba last week by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.



The president of the Cuban Scientific Center, Marta Ayala, said that Vietnamese authorities are interested in vaccinating children and adults with the Cuban vaccine.



Vietnamese and Cuban experts are jointly working on a technology transfer to allow production and distribution of the island’s vaccine in the Asian country. Abdala was the first COVID-19 vaccine produced in Latin America and the Caribbean and its emergency use was authorized in Cuba last July.