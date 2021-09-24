Cuba reported 7,695 new cases of COVID 19, 10,221 discharges and 56 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 24 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 50,925 samples to detect COVID 19, resulting in 7,695 tests. The country accumulates 9, 271,041 samples taken and 839,981 positive.



At the end of September 23, 83,010 patients were admitted, 43,064 suspected, 3,151 under surveillance and 36,795 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 7,678 were contacts of confirmed cases; 11 with source of infection abroad and 6 without source of infection determined. There were 10,221 discharges, 796,025 patients recovered (94.4%) and 56 persons died. Of the 411 confirmed patients treated in ICUs, 128 are critical and 283 serious.



Of the 7,695 positive cases, 2% (185) were asymptomatic, totaling 125,219, representing 14% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (1,631); 20 to 39 (1,894), 40 to 59 (2,480), 60 and over (1,690).