Cuba to begin anti-COVID-19 vaccination of thiomersal allergy sufferers this week





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 20 (ACN) Vaccination against COVID-19 for those allergic to thiomersal will begin throughout the country this week, announced today Dr. Maria Elena Soto Entenza, head of the primary health care department (APS by its Spanish acronym) of the Ministry of Public Health of Cuba (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym).



The specialist explained in a television presentation that children allergic to this substance will be vaccinated in the next few days, since the necessary doses are already available and the necessary organizational measures have been taken in specific vaccination stations for this population group.



This process will also include adults in the coming days, and those convalescents who have recovered for two months will also be able to be immunized, the expert added.



In the case of convalescent minors, she specified, they will be vaccinated later, as authorized.



September will end with a large part of the Cuban population with at least one dose of anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, but this should not be taken lightly, warned the head of the PHC department, and called for reinforcing the measures, especially in view of the upcoming start of the school year, scheduled to begin on October 4.