Cuba and Vietnam boost cooperation in biotechnology





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 20 (ACN) Cuba and Vietnam will sign a MoU to establish alliances in vaccines against COVID-19 and the treatment of different chronic non-communicable diseases, announced sources from the BioCubaFarma group.



The entity said on Twitter that the agreement continues the strengthening of alliances in the biotechnological sector between the two countries, since a MoU was signed on Saturday between the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (Cuba) and the Vietnamese Center for Research and Production of Vaccines and Medical Biological Products (POLYVAC).



The announcement was made during a meeting between representatives of BioCubaFarma companies and their counterparts from the Vietnamese SOVICO Business Group, which includes companies such as DS BIO, HD Insurance, Vietjet Air.

Vietnam recently announced that it granted the authorization for emergency use of the Cuban anti-COVID19 Abdala vaccine.



The Asian nation is also using other biotechnological products such as the Hepatitis-B vaccine, the immunogen against hemophilus influenzae and Heberprot P, the latter highly effective in the treatment of diabetic foot ulcer.



A large Vietnamese delegation headed by the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, comrade Nguyen Xuan Phuc, is in Havana.