Cuba participates in event on archives of Ibero-America





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 20 (ACN) A conference on the environmental impact of archives on workers' health will be given by PhD in Science Sofia Flavia Borrego Alonso, one of Cuba's experienced professionals in the issue, at an international online meeting to be held on September 30.



Borrego Alonso will speak on behalf of the National Archive of the Republic of Cuba (ARNAC by its Spanish acronym) in an event convened by the Iberarchives program, created in 1998 during one of the sessions of the Ibero-American Summits of Heads of State and Government.



Her lecture is considered highly innovative due to the fact that she has been researching for more than 20 years the influence of environmental fungi and how they can impact on the preservation of archives and the health of their personnel, according to specialists in the sector.



The event will be opened by Silvestre de Almeida Lacerda, director of Iberoarchivos, and its conclusions will be presented by Marta Marina Ferriol Marchena, MSc, director of documentary management and archives of the ministry of science, technology and environment (CITMA its Spanish acronym) of Cuba.



ARNAC, founded on January 28, 1840, is the fifth of its kind in Latin America, which was originally called the General Archive of the Royal Treasury, after those of Argentina (1821), Mexico (1823), Bolivia (1825) and Brazil (1838).