Children’s vaccination process advances in eastern Cuba





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Sep 20 (ACN) The province of Holguin is making progress in the administration of Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccines to those between the ages of 2 and 19, who are expected to resume the 2020-2021 school year in the coming months.



Elizabeth Lopez Laffita, deputy director of education in the province, told ACN that 93% of the first group of more than 7,800 high-school students have already received the first dose of Abdala, whereas a different vaccine will be administered at a later date to another 744 students who became infected and 55 who are allergic to Thimerosal.



Meanwhile, the administration of the vaccine Soberana 02 for the 11-18 and the 2-10 age brackets, which has already covered more than 5,000 children and teenagers, continues throughout the region.



Not only the students, but also their teachers, have been inoculated to guarantee the sanitary conditions for the return to the classrooms once the epidemiological situation becomes stabilized.