As of today, over 186,000 children in Havana to be vaccinated against COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 16 (ACN) More than 186,000 children between the ages of 2 and 10 in the Havana will be vaccinated against COVID-19.



Of them, those in first to sixth grades will be vaccinated in primary schools and the rest in certified vaccination stations based in polyclinics.



“The process will be carried out by family doctors and nurses,” said Nilda Roca Menéndez, deputy director general of Health in the province, at the most recent meeting of the Temporary Working Group (GTT) for the fight against the pandemic in the city.



Luis Antonio Torres Iríbar, First Secretary of the Party in Havana, and Governor Reinaldo García Zapata, reviewed the organization of this important step and discussed people’s opinions about the need to improve the home admission process, the health protocols in certain isolation centers, the poor quality of the some food supplies, and problems related to the public transportation system.



Specialists attending the meeting confirmed that all families have taken the right measures and stepped up surveillance at home, which explains the drop in the number of cases in the last few days in Havana.



Regarding the illegal marketing of medicines, Torres Iríbar called for stronger controls to prevent the diversion of items that the country produces or imports in spite of the complex economic situation and for more severe measures against those who break the law.



The GTT acknowledged the increase in the supply of food, vegetables, fruits and meat in local farmers’ markets as a result of more than 60 new measures designed to facilitate marketing and benefit producers.



As to the epidemiological situation, they explained that 580 of the 10,029 samples taken tested positive and remarked that the incidence rate has decreased by 26.5% in the last 15 days, whereas 10,046 patients are still in hospital, including 604 children.

Havana is still coping with six active events and 1,789 clusters of case