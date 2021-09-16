UNICEF Donates Medications to Cuban Pediatric Hospital





Havana, Sept 15 (ACN) Havana’s Juan Manuel Marquez pediatric hospital received on Wednesday a donation from the UN Children Fund (UNICEF) consisting of tablets and ampules of the drug known as dexamethasone, an action aim at assisting Cuba’s efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.



UNICEF representative in Cuba Brandão Có said that the donation, channeled through his agency’s Supply Services and financially backed by the government of Canada will contribute to assist COVID-19 patients, particularly children, adolescents and pregnant women.



The donation is made up of one million 200 thousand 50 tablets and 400 thousand ampules of dexamethasone (a steroid drug that acts as an anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant) and will allow coverage to health centers in all provinces.



The official recalled that since the first COVID-19 cases were detected in Cuba in March 2020, UNICEF has jointly worked with local health authorities and he reiterated that his organization is willing to keep supporting Cuba’s efforts against the pandemic.



On behal of the Cuban Health Ministry, Doctor Dania Madiedo, director of the pediatric hospital, appreciated the supportive gesture which takes place amidst local efforts against a strong spread of the virus which has led to an increase of COVID-19 cases.