EMCOMED's role in anti-COVID-19 vaccination process highlighted





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 15 (ACN) EMCOMED (Empresa Comercializadora de Medicamentos) plays a key role in the distribution of anti-COVID-19 vaccines, according to Ángel Luis Chacón, director of the BioCubaFarma group organization said on a TV appearance.



“Up to September 13, EMCOMED had received 19,387,910 doses of Abdala and 986,569 of the Soberana 02/Soberana Plus heterologous scheme, which they will distribute this week to several province for their administration to adults and children,” he remarked.



Chacón commented on the use of 35 refrigerated vehicles for the transportation of the drugs and the fact that EMCOMED has traveled over 280,000 km since April to take the vaccines to every corner of the country. He also reported that there are 49 cold chambers in all the distribution centers for the preservation of the vaccines against the SARS-Cov-2 virus.



“Never before did EMCOMED undertake a process of such magnitude. Its success is largely due to the commitment of the more than 3,500 workers of the entity,” he pointed out.



EMCOMED has 21 licensed Base Enterprise Units, 25 distribution centers and two transport bases, and its functions include managing supply information, traceability of operations and the transportation and distribution of medicines. Its work is based on the regulations issued by the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices regarding good distribution practices for pharmaceutical products.