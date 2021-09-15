Update on the anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 15 (ACN) Public Health and Education authorities issued an update Tuesday on the progress of the anti-COVID-19 vaccination process in Cuba, especially among children and adolescents expected to start the oncoming new school year.



María Elena Soto Entenza, head of the Primary Health Care Division of the Ministry of Public Health, said that the schedule has been complied with and the process is going very well and engaging large numbers of children and teenagers, who come accompanied by their families.



“During this week, children between the ages of 2 and 10 will get the first dose, followed by the rest of the pediatric population,” she remarked, “except those who have acute infectious or oncological diseases, receive steroids-based treatment or suffer from other conditions. However, when this excluding condition changes, they will also get the immunogen.”



COVID-19 convalescents will not be vaccinated at this stage, but they will receive Soberana Plus once it is approved by the Center for the State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices. As to those allergic to Tiomersal, she stated that they will be summoned in the next weeks, and in case of any adverse reaction due to any drug component, the vaccination stations are ready to provide medical assistance.



On his end, Sc. D. Eugenio Gonzalez Perez, Deputy Minister of Education, pointed out that being vaccinated is not a condition to return to the classrooms, although all the established measures must be complied with in the centers, and insisted that the immunization of the pediatric population has been organized to avoid overcrowding. He also remarked that there will be a permanent monitoring system through videoconferences, visits to the relevant regions and exchanges with the population in order to make timely decisions.



By the end of September, every Cuban will have received at least the first dose of a vaccine, and steps are being taken regarding the convalescents and those allergic to Tiomersal, he concluded.