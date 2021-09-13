All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba has administered over 15 million COVID-19 Doses of Homegrown Vaccines



Havana, Sept 10 (ACN) The Cuban Health Minister reported the administration, up to September 8, of 15 million 526 thousand 511 doses of the locally developed vaccines against COVID-19 Soberana and Abdala.

The Ministry noted that six million 297 thousand 598 individuals have been administered at least one dose of the vaccines, while over 5 million have had a second shot, and 4 million 197 thousand 697 citizens have completed the three-dose cycle, either with the vaccine Abdala, or with the combination of Soberana 02 and booster of Soberana Plus.

Soberana Plus has also been administered as a single dose to 11 thousand 355 people.

