Cuba reported 8,394 new cases of COVID 19, 8,579 deaths and 84 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 10 (ACN) Cuba studied 59,905 samples for the detection of COVID 19, resulting in 8,394 positive tests. The country accumulates 8, 512,380 samples taken and 729,133 positive.



At the end of September 9, 98,177 patients were admitted, 55,191 suspected, 4,042 under surveillance and 38,944 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 8,321 were contacts of confirmed cases; 27 with a source of infection abroad and 46 with no source of infection determined. There were 8,579 medical discharges, accumulating 683,992 recovered patients (93.8%) and 84 people died. There are 412 confirmed patients in ICUs, 128 of whom are critical and 284 serious.



Of the 8394 positive cases, 3.8% (320) were asymptomatic, totaling 121,227, representing 16.6% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (1887); 20 to 39 (2120), 40 to 59 (2590), 60 and over (1797).