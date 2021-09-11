Cuban health authorities update on progress of anti-COVID 19 child vaccination in the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 10 (ACN) Lena Lopez Ambron, head of the Immunization Program of the Ministry of Public Health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), updated today on the strategy of vaccination of children in Cuba against COVID-19.



At the daily press conference on the country's epidemiological situation, the specialist reported that, following the planned schedule for pediatric ages, the first group, made up of students in the final degrees of pre-university, technical-professional education and pedagogical training, concluded today with the first dose.



She emphasized that they received the Abdala vaccine and the authorities are currently recovering specific cases that could not go to the vaccination points when they were supposed to.



Lopez Ambron stated that today began in eight provinces of the country (Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, Havana, Matanzas, Sancti Spiritus, Ciego de Avila, Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo) the vaccination of 11 to 18 year-old children and adolescents, with the Soberana scheme, and that the rest of the territories will start next week in this age group.



In mid-September, she added, the vaccination of 2 to 10 year-old children in all provinces will begin.



The expert also explained that Cuba has experience in vaccination campaigns (two are carried out every year) but this one is bigger, so it implied a challenge that required the health system to carry out organizational and logistical actions.



In the case of Thiomersal, she expressed that it is a component that is present in many Cuban vaccines, so it is unlikely that infants have not already received it, however, vaccination will be guaranteed for those who are allergic to this compound.



The convalescents, highlighted Lopez Ambron, will not be vaccinated at this stage, and later they will receive Soberana Plus.



The specialist affirmed that by the end of September, all the pediatric population will have at least a first anti-COVID-19 dose.