About 37 % of the Cubans fully vaccinated against COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 7 (ACN) A 37.5 percent (%) of the Cuban population completed the immunization scheme either with the three doses of the Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccines or with the single dose of Soberana Plus in convalescents.



During her presentation at the radio-television program Mesa Redonda, Dr. Ileana Morales Suarez, director of science and technological innovation of the ministry of public health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), pointed out that 52.1% of the population has received at least one dose and 43.1% two doses, out of the 14, 672,000,62 administered up to September 4.



She stated that Cuba today leads the list of nations with the most daily doses applied by region, while only 1.8% of the population in low-income countries has received at least one dose and those in high-income countries are considering boosters.



Morales Suarez, who is also MSc, pointed out that every step, from clinical trials to mass vaccination, has been approved by the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices according to the evidence of safety and immunogenicity.



Regarding the immunization of the pediatric population, the expert specified that the schedule establishes that from September 3 to October 3, a population of 78,200 students of 12th grade, third year of technical-professional education and last year of pedagogical training will receive the Abdala vaccine, developed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology.



From September 5 to November 5, 855,939 children and adolescents aged 12 to 18 will be immunized with Soberana 02, and from September 15 to November 15, also with Soberana 02, 1,098,817 children aged 2 to 11 will be vaccinated.



In relation to the adult population, from September to October, vaccination with Abdala will be carried out in the 79 municipalities that still have unimmunized population, while the vaccine will also reach the children and adolescents.