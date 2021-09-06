Cuba reported 7,230 new cases of COVID 19, 6,201 discharges and 85 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 6(ACN) Cuba studied 56,808 samples to detect COVID 19, resulting in 7,230 positive. The country accumulates 8, 277,994 samples taken and 696,904 positive.



At the end of September 5, 102,423 patients were admitted, 60,287 suspected, 4,179 under surveillance and 37,957 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 7,222 were contacts of confirmed cases and 8 with source of infection abroad and everyone knew the source of the infection. There were 6,201 discharges, 653,102 patients recovered (93.7%) and 85 people died. There are 400 confirmed patients in ICUs, of which 120 are critical and 280 severe.



Of the 7,230 positive cases, 5.0% (359) were asymptomatic, totaling 119,773, representing 17.2% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (1,654); 20 to 39 (1,778), 40 to 59 (2,152), 60 and over (1,646).