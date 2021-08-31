Cuba continues slight reduction in COVID-19 diagnosed cases





Havana, Aug 30 (ACN) Despite the high transmission of the disease that persists in the country, Cuba is achieving a reduction in the number of cases diagnosed with COVID-19.



Today, the nation reported 95,949 people admitted, 36,856 of them confirmed, 1,535 less than the previous day, informed Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health(MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), during the daily press conference.



The specialist explained that the balance was positive due to the fact that there were 7,535 medical discharges, a figure higher than the number of new cases reported.



The positivity this Sunday was 13.1 %, and the provinces that had the lowest incidence rate were Havana and Matanzas, as well as the Special Municipality of the Isle of Youth.



He stressed that the incidence rate has been decreasing discreetly in the last 15 days and that there are 204 active events in the country.