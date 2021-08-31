Mass vaccination with Abdala began in municipality of Cuban central province





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Aug 30 (ACN) Mass vaccination with Abdala, for 19 years and older, began today in Sagua la Grande, a municipality with a high incidence of COVID-19 in Villa Clara and a rate of 973.04 per 100,000 inhabitants.



In this municipality, the second municipality in the territory where the immunization of a large part of the population is carried out, there are 27 vaccination centers, Gretza Sanchez Padron, director of Health in the province, told CMHW radio station.



Previously, the application of the immunogen to pregnant women, nursing mothers and risk groups was started, in an area strongly affected by the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, she pointed out.



Sanchez Padron said that to date 77, 188 people fron Villa Clara, 9.8 % of the population, have completed the three doses of Abdala, which includes the vaccination of the inhabitants of the provincial capital city, still in the middle of the process, evaluated as successful.



It is important to reach 95 % or more of the immunization of all the inhabitants of Santa Clara, with the highest incidence in Villa Clara, in order to achieve the highest protection, reduction of the severe forms of the disease and of a fatal outcome, especially in vulnerable groups, the expert concluded.