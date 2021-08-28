Cuba reported 7,639 new cases of COVID 19, 10,023 discharges and 82 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 27 (ACN) Cuba studied 55,138 samples to detect COVID 19, resulting in 7,639 positive ones. The country accumulates 7, 743,806 samples taken and 627,311 positive.



At the end of August 26, 105,128 patients were admitted, 53,747 suspected, 4,250 under surveillance and 47,131 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 7,598 were contacts of confirmed cases; 34 with source of infection abroad and 7 without source of infection determined. There were 10,023 discharges and 575,139 patients recovered (91.7%). A total of 461 confirmed patients are treated in ICUs, including 138 in critical and 323 in serious condition.



Of the 7639 positive cases, 3.08% (235) were asymptomatic, totaling 116,438, representing 18.5% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (1699), 20 to 39 (2037), 40 to 59 (2325) and over 60 (1578).