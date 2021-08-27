Immunization of Cuban children and adolescents is getting closer and closer





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 26 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez said today on Twitter that the day is drawing near when the country's children and teenagers will be vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.



What seemed like a dream is almost a reality, thanks to the talent of Cuban scientists and the courage of our young volunteers, the president wrote. He added that the Soberana Pediatría and Ismaelillo trials are running smoothly, and shared a tweet from the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV)

about the administration on Tuesday of the last dose of vaccine Soberana 02 to a group of children in the 3 to 11 age group.



According to the IFV, the Soberana Pediatría trial engages 350 children and adolescents, 50 in Phase I and 300 in Phase II, whereas the Ismaelillo program with vaccine Abdala is targeted on those between the ages of 3 and 18.