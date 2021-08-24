Over 5 million Cubans have received at least one anti-COVID-19 dose





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 11 (ACN) Some 5. 1 million people have received at least one dose of the Cuban vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.



The ministry of public health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today that by the end of August 22, 12, 587,550 anti-COVID-19 doses had been administered; 4,440,453 in second doses and 3,132,266 in third doses.



In its daily report, the health authority informs that as part of the initial stage of mass vaccination with Abdala (92.28 % efficacy in three doses), 2, 543,16 million doses have been administered.



Regarding the health intervention in at-risk groups and territories, it points out that health workers, BioCubaFarma, students of Medical Sciences and other at-risk groups, as well as the population of territories selected by stages, have been participating since May 2021.



As part of the research associated with the Soberana 02 and Abdala vaccines, an intervention study was carried out on at-risk persons who could provide relevant data in the provinces of Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Granma and Guantanamo, administering 450, 498 doses.



The MINSAP reports that since last March, clinical trials Soberana 02, Soberana Plus (for convalescents) and Abdala have been carried out, whose participants are voluntary persons selected by the researchers.