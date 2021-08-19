Díaz-Canel holds that Cuban vaccines have been effective against all SARS-CoV-2 strains





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 18 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez said today that the Cuban-made vaccines have proved to be effective against all strains of SARS-CoV-2 and remarked that they will make it possible, together with the compliance with the basic rules of self-protection, to control the pandemic in the country.



At a meeting Tuesday with experts and scientists involved in the fight against COVID-19, Sc. D. María Guadalupe Guzmán Tirado highlighted the promising results of the serum neutralization study among those vaccinated with Abdala and Soberana 02 against the new strains, including Delta, whereas neutralizing antibody titers to all variants were observed in those who were administered the vaccines Mambisa and Soberana Plus.



Likewise, Ileana Morales Suarez, director of Science, Innovation and Technology of the Ministry of Public Health, reported that groups have been formed to permanently follow up the vaccination results and mentioned that the accumulated lethality in Cuba is 0.78%. However, she said, in the group of immunized people who have tested positive to COVID-19 (25,608), 119 have died, which indicates a lethality of 0.46 %.



She also pointed out that of those not immunized who became infected (492,060) 3,904 died, for a 0.78% lethality rate, and of the total number of people immunized (2,655,387) up to August 14 in Cuba, 119 had died, which represents 0.004 % of the total.