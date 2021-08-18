Cuba has administered 12, 070,621 doses of the vaccine candidates and Abdala





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 17 (ACN) Cuba accumulated, at the end of August 15, 12, 070,621 doses of the vaccine candidates Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus, and with the national vaccine Abdala.



To date, 4,835,460 people have received at least one dose, of which 4,198,092 people have already received the second dose and 3,037,069 people have received the third one.



As part of the mass vaccination which began on July 29 and is aimed at the population over 19 years of age in territories with epidemiological risk and risk groups at the level of all provinces, there are 2,125,078 doses.



In relation to the health intervention, which began last May, the figure amounts to 9,345,716; the intervention study, to 450,463; and the clinical trials, to 149,364.