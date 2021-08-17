Cubans in Angola Send Humanitarian Aid to the Island





Havana, Aug 16 (ACN) Cubans working and living in Angola sent a nearly 600- kilo shipment of aid to help fight COVID-19 on the island.



The shipment, which departed Angola on August 14, includes face masks, disposable syringes and other medical items, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Cuban consul in Angola Nayma Acosta said other donations are ready to go but they depend on transportation capabilities which have been affected by the pandemic.



ome two thousand Cubans are currently working in Angola, with over half of them assisting the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.